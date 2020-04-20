8 PBS Cooking Programs to Satisfy Your Cravings!

As we stay at home, many of us have found ourselves spending a bit more time in the kitchen. There’s something special about the act of preparing a meal. For some, it’s a relaxing way to pass the time. For others, it’s an opportunity to relive special traditions through old family recipes.

Whether you’ve found a recent inspiration for cooking, are looking to try your hand at new recipes, or find relaxation in letting the program run in the background, we’ve gathered eight sweet and savory PBS cooking programs now streaming for free on the PBS Video app.

Baking with Julia

If you’re a Julia Child fan, then you “knead” to watch her delightful baking program! In Baking with Julia, you’ll join her as she connects with the country’s most outstanding pastry chefs and bakers. They’ll share indispensable techniques, time-honored tips, and meticulously tested recipes that make home baking successful and satisfying.

What’s on our Watch List:

ChefSteps

Looking for step-by-step recipes to follow along with? ChefSteps is here to make your kitchen experience a little easier. Drawing on years of combined culinary expertise, they provide you with hands-on online classes and original recipes that are both informative and entertaining. This program won’t just tell you how to sharpen your knife or make macarons from scratch – it will show you!

What’s on our Watch List:

The Mind of a Chef

Have you ever wondered it takes to cook like an award-winning chef? The Mind of a Chef combines cooking, travel, history, humor, art, and science into a cinematic journey. In each episode, you’ll explore what it truly means to cook, think, create, and live in the food-obsessed world that is I.

What’s on our Watch List:

Somewhere South

If you are a fan of southern cooking, then this program is a must watch! Join host and award-winning chef Vivian Howard as she digs deeper into the lesser-known roots of Southern food, cuisine, and living. Each episode of Somewhere South explores the preparation and history of a single dish, and the ways people of different backgrounds interpret that dish while expressing the complex values, identities, and histories that make up the American South.

What’s on our Watch List:

Around the Farm Table

Looking for a program that teaches you how to prepare amazing meals with local and self-produced food resources? A food and farming adventure, Around the Farm Table connects consumers to small, thoughtful farmers through storytelling, forgotten recipes, and entertainment.

What’s on our Watch List:

The Tacos of Texas

Why limit enjoying tacos to Tuesdays when you can discover a new taco to create every day of the week? In this miniseries, taco journalists Mando Rayo and Jarod Neece will take you on a delightful taco tour to discover the traditions, recipes, stories, and personalities behind the diverse tacos styles all over the state of Texas.

What’s on our Watch List:

Food – Delicious Science

Every time you cook, you’re performing a mini science experiment in your kitchen! Food – Delicious Science is the scientific story of your next meal. Join Michael Mosley and James Wong as they celebrate the physics, chemistry, and biology hidden inside every bite by taking you on a scientific journey of food exploration.

What’s on our Watch List:

Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke

Are you looking to take your BBQ skills to the next level? Project Smoke is the first how-to show to focus exclusively on BBQ smoking. From hot-smoking to cold-smoking, Steven Raichlen shows you how to get creative with smoked food. This series is finger-licking good!

What’s on our Watch List:

