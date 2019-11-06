Inside California Education: Community Colleges Begins Airing This Week

Statewide program from PBS KVIE takes a deeper look at education challenges and successes in the nation’s largest college system

Sacramento, CA – Nov. 4, 2019 – KVIE, the PBS station serving the Sacramento region, is premiering three new episodes of Inside California Education focused on California’s community colleges. It’s the latest edition of the highly regarded weekly series exploring key public education issues in California, which airs on PBS stations throughout the Golden State. Each new half-hour episode explores at least four stories directly from community college campuses across California. The programs provide viewers with a thoughtful, insightful look into the diverse range of students enrolled in local colleges and their goals and aspirations – and the educators, staff and partners who serve and support them.

The community college episodes of Inside California Education will premiere on PBS KVIE on Nov. 6, 13, and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and on PBS stations throughout California beginning soon (check local listings). Individual stories and full episodes will be available at www.kvie.org and www.insidecaled.org.

In these episodes, viewers will discover college programs and collaborations that are helping to train local residents to work on in-demand construction projects at Los Angeles International Airport; diversify and bolster a firefighter academy in rural Lake Tahoe; prepare students for jobs in biotechnology in San Diego; gain skills for agricultural jobs and opportunities in the Central Valley; and much more.

Comprised of 73 districts and 115 colleges, the California Community College system is the largest higher education system in the nation—providing a gateway to higher education and careers for more than 2 million students per year. For example, seven in 10 of California’s nurses receive their training at a California community college. Eight in 10 police officers, firefighters, and EMTs are trained at a California community college. And 29 percent of University of California graduates and 51 percent of California State University graduates started at a community college.

“We’re very excited to bring viewers these important, new stories about the successes and challenges of California’s community colleges,” says Christina Salerno, Series Producer for Inside California Education. “Education is a core PBS mission, and it’s a chance to see the unique people and programs really making a difference.”

“As our state focuses more on creating a ‘cradle to career’ system for education and workforce preparation, it makes great sense to build on the stories Inside California Education has been sharing

about early education and K-12 and to spotlight community colleges,” says Rick Launey, Co-Executive Producer for the series. “These colleges are the heart of so many local communities and they provide critical services that help so many residents pursue their own California dreams.”

Inside California Education is a co-production of KVIE, the Sacramento PBS member station, and NationalEdOnline, a California-based education non-profit organization. The series has three times been awarded the John Swett Excellence in Educational Media Award, presented by the California Teachers Association for outstanding coverage of education, and twice been nominated for Emmy Awards. The community college series is supported by the College Futures Foundation.

About PBS KVIE:

Broadcasting from California’s capital, PBS KVIE helps everyone explore the world through experiences in history, current events, drama, nature, and science, while serving as a trusted guide for children with the best educational programming. Established in 1959, KVIE serves more than 1.4 million households in the nation’s 20th largest television market, and can be viewed in 28 of California’s 58 counties. KVIE is a leading producer of original programming, with America’s Heartland, Inside California Education, KVIE Arts Showcase, Rob on the Road, Studio Sacramento, ViewFinder, and Yes! We’re Open. More information is at KVIE’s website at www.kvie.org.

About NationalEdOnline:

NationalEdOnline is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on new technologies that enhance online and virtual learning. NationalEdOnline offers a broad range of online training solutions, and has developed and produced training content in the areas of employee and staff development, mandated training, computer application training, and information webinars and webcasts.

Inside California Education on social media:

on Twitter: @insidecaled

on Facebook: facebook.com/insidecaled

