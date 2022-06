Studio Sacramento Podcast 2022 Economic Outlook Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:30 Share Share Link Embed

​For the first time in a generation, inflation is back, and everything seems more expensive than before. Economist Sanjay Varshney joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about how our economy got to this point and where it might go from here.