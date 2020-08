The NFL’s Washington, D.C. team retired its previous name and the move to remove other Native American related names and mascots has intensified. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation has focused on increasing awareness of the issue for years and is the executive producer of a new film “Imagining the Indian.” Tribal Council Secretary James Kinter and filmmakers Kevin Blackistone and Ben West are guests.​​ Original airdate: July 31, 2020

Racism in Native American Names & Mascots