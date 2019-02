Original airdate: 02/01/2019: For over 100 years, Girl Scouts has been building girls of courage, confidence, and character, aspiring to ensure girls continue to thrive for generations to come. Dr. Linda Farley, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of Central California, and Lifetime Girl Scout Teevyah Yuva Raju join host Scott Syphax to talk about the past and future of the Girl Scouts.​

Inspiring Tomorrow’s Female Leaders