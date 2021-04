​Since the onset of the pandemic, the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has experienced increased levels of ​​​​hatred and violence. Manjusha P. Kulkarni of A3PCON and Stop AAPI Hate, Daniel Sakaya of Crossings TV, and Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang join host Scott Syphax for a conversation about the roots of this hostility and what is being done about it.​

AAPI Hate Crimes