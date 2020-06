The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that the Civil Rights Act forbids discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender. Sacramento LGBT Center CEO David Heitstuman, Muganzo Entertainment CEO Melissa Muganzo Murphy, Outword Magazine Publisher and Sacramento Rainbow Chamber CEO Fred Palmer, and Uptown Studios CEO Tina Reynolds discuss the impact on LGBTQ+ people with host Scott Syphax. Original airdate: June 26, 2020.

LGBTQ+ Rights