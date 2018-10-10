KVIE to Host CA-07 Candidates in October 18 Televised Conversation

Ami Bera and Andrew Grant Will Appear Together on Studio Sacramento

Sacramento, CA – KVIE Public Television’s Emmy award-winning weekly public affairs program, Studio Sacramento, will host a conversation between the two candidates vying to represent California’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming mid-term elections on November 6, 2018.

On October 18, 2018, Studio Sacramento host Scott Syphax will sit down with the Democratic nominee and incumbent Ami Bera and Republican nominee Andrew Grant. This special one-hour episode of Studio Sacramento will tape on the morning of October 18, 2018, and be televised the same day at 9 p.m. on KVIE Channel 6, the Sacramento region’s PBS station.

“As a public television station licensed to the community, KVIE is a convener of ideas. Studio Sacramento is dedicated to holding the conversations that matter in our region and addressing issues through civil discussion,” said KVIE President and General Manager David Lowe. “This conversation will provide a valuable opportunity for District 7 voters to see the candidates together and to participate in the democratic process,” Lowe concluded.

The episode will be taped in KVIE’s main studio sometime during the morning of October 18, 2018 and will not be open to the public or press. The candidates will appear together in the first part of the program and then appear individually with host Scott Syphax to end the program. The full episode will be made available online at kvie.org/video and through the PBS Video app on October 18, 2018 and will also be available as a podcast on iTunes and Google Play beginning October 22, 2018.

About KVIE Public Television:

Broadcasting from California’s capital since 1959, KVIE Public Television helps viewers explore the world through engaging experiences in current events, drama, history, nature, science, and more. As a member station of PBS, the most trusted media institution in America, KVIE curates the best in educational television programming and online content available, reaching almost 1.4 million households in the nation’s 20th largest television market. KVIE can be viewed in 28 of California’s 58 counties and brings our region the highest quality programming like PBS NewsHour, Nature, NOVA, and MASTERPIECE, and is also one of the leading producers of public television programming in the country with series like America’s Heartland, Rob on the Road, Inside California Education, Studio Sacramento, KVIE Arts Showcase, and ViewFinder. For more information, visit KVIE’s website at kvie.org .

