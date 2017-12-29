Dear viewer,

We’re welcoming the New Year with many new programs this week on KVIE. First, say hello to 2018 with the annual concert special Great Performances: From Vienna – The New Year’s Celebration 2018. Later, enjoy new episodes of KVIE Arts Showcase, Independent Lens, Father Brown, and Austin City Limits. Visit kvie.org/schedule to explore our full programming schedule.

Stay tuned,

David Lowe

MONDAY | January 1

7PM: Yes! We’re Open – Meet a mother and daughter keeping memories alive with handmade teddy bears.

7:30PM: Rob on the Road: FDR’s Northern California Legacy – Board the USS Potomac, President Roosevelt’s beloved “floating White House.”

8PM: Antiques Roadshow: Knoxville – Visit the Museum of Appalachia and discover native musical instruments.

9PM: Great Performances: From Vienna – The New Year’s Celebration 2018 – Ring in the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic accompanied by the Vienna City Ballet. – NEW

10:30PM: Great Performances: Dudamel Conducts a John Williams Celebration with the LA Phil – Pay tribute to John Williams’ peerless achievements with a gala celebration hosted by Natalie Portman.

TUESDAY | January 2

7PM: KVIE Arts Showcase – Look back at showcases of our region’s most talented artists. – NEW

7:30PM: Rick Steves’ Europe: Berlin – Experience Berlin’s evocative historic sites including communist relics and the glass-domed Reichstag.

8PM: Secrets of the Dead: After Stonehenge – Discover the western world’s ancient history through the remains of the 3,000-year-old landmark.

9PM: American Experience: Influenza 1918 – Examine the social ramifications of the devastating 1918 flu epidemic.

10PM: FRONTLINE: Abacus – Small Enough to Jail – Explore the story of the only U.S. bank prosecuted following the financial crisis and its fight to clear its name.

WEDNESDAY | January 3

7PM: ViewFinder: The Mighty T – Follow the Tuolumne River from its start at the Lyell Glacier to its end at the Golden Gate Bridge.

7:30PM: Inside California Education: Dual Immersion – Go inside bilingual learning environments.

8PM: Nature: Snow Monkeys – Explore the complex society of Japanese snow monkeys.

9PM: NOVA: Invisible Universe Revealed – Discover how the Hubble Telescope revolutionized modern space exploration.

10PM: Comet Encounter – Follow the path of the sun-grazing comet ISON.

THURSDAY | January 4

7PM: This Old House Hour – Tom makes a jig for the shingled flair detail and demonstrates how to install replacement windows. – NEW

8PM: California’s Gold: Historic Horses – Attend a traditional showcase featuring beautiful, pure-bred Arabian horses.

8:30PM: California’s Golden Parks: Ahjumawi – Visit “where the waters come together.”

9PM: Doc Martin: Ever After – Unrequited love leads to a devastating kidnapping.

10PM: Human Nature: Jukebox in Concert from The Venetian – Enjoy mixed contemporary music from the Australian cover band. Plus, discover ticket opportunities to see Human Nature live in concert in Modesto this March.

FRIDAY | January 5

7:30PM: Studio Sacramento: Flood Protection – Find out what’s being done to fix the damage done by the Oroville Dam spillway and measures to prevent future disasters.

8PM: Antiques Roadshow: Knoxville – Visit the Museum of Appalachia and discover native musical instruments.

9PM: Endeavour on MASTERPIECE: Ride – Inspector Morse probes the secret vices of socialites.

10:30PM: Independent Lens: The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin – Meet the charismatic creator of Tales of the City. – NEW

SATURDAY | January 6

8PM: Home Fires on MASTERPIECE – Stan’s behavior on the farm stirs concern.

9PM: Father Brown: The Theatre of the Invisible – A landlady’s fiery demise sparks an investigation. – NEW

10PM: Doc Martin: Ever After – Unrequited love leads to a devastating kidnapping.

11PM: Austin City Limits: Father John Misty/The Black Angels – Enjoy an hour of unconventional rock and grunge. – NEW

SUNDAY | January 7

8PM: Victoria on MASTERPIECE: The Queen’s Husband – Albert finds a cause worth fighting for and Victoria gets her way in court.

9PM: Victoria on MASTERPIECE: Engine of Change – The Tory party disputes Victoria’s choice for a royal regent.

10PM: Victoria on MASTERPIECE: Young England – Victoria prepares for the birth of her first child on the season finale.

11PM: Grantchester, Part 1 on MASTERPIECE Mystery! – Sidney Chambers enlists help from the police in a manhunt.

