KVIE Wins Three Northern California Emmy® Awards!

This past weekend, KVIE staff members attended the 46th Annual Northern California Emmy® Awards Ceremony in San Francisco. KVIE was nominated for eight awards in total and now the results are in! We’re excited to announce that three of our local productions brought home three Emmy awards!

Rob Stewart won an Emmy in the category “Interview/Discussion-Feature/Segment” for the 2016 Rob on the Road episode Heroes and Helping Hands’ “103-Year Old Knitter.” Rob interviewed Bobby Avrut a 103-year-old woman who dedicated her life to ensuring babies in the hospital received her hand-knitted hats and booties.

Two ViewFinder programs also brought home Emmy awards. A Walk Through Time – The Story of Anderson Marsh with Producer Dino Beltran and Director Daniel Bruns won in the “Historic/Cultural-Program/Special” category. A Walk Through Time explores Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, an incredible landscape home to 14,000 years of Koi history. The Mighty T – The Tuolumne River: From Glacier to Golden Gate won in the category for “Health/Science/Environment-Program/Special” with Producer/Director/Writer Jim Schlosser and Producer/Talent/Writer Tom Stienstra. The Mighty T examines one of California’s most tumultuous rivers and investigates the deadly intrusion of saltwater on freshwater wildlife.

Congratulations to KVIE’s Emmy award winners and all those who were nominated! We look forward to continue bringing you more quality and educational programming in the future.

