Original airdate: 6/15/2018: The University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law has served the region from its home in Oak Park since 1924. Recently, McGeorge has embarked on a new initiative to elevate its rankings and refocus how it
Improve Your Tomorrow
Original airdate: 5/18/2018: Avoiding the criminal justice system and creating a positive future often comes without a roadmap for many in low income communities. Improve Your Tomorrow reaches at-risk youth and prepares them for future leadership. Improve Your Tomorrow co-founder Michael
State of Cannabis
Original airdate: 05/11/2018: The legalization of cannabis makes it increasingly a part of mainstream society. It has raised new questions about how cannabis is regulated and who benefits from it. Joe Devlin, Sacramento City’s first Chief of Cannabis Policy and
Dave Jones
Original airdate: 05/04/2018: California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones has been the state’s consumer protection watchdog over the nation’s largest insurance marketplace. He has used his office as both regulator and advocate on issues ranging from healthcare reform to how to ensure
The Shooting of Stephon Clark
Original airdate: 04/27/2018: The death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark struck a chord that continues to reverberate through discussions happening across the Sacramento region and even throughout the nation. What does his death and the reaction by citizens mean and what does
Restorative Justice
Original airdate: 4/20/2018: When a crime is committed, the focus is on prosecution and punishment. However, a growing number of professionals focused on criminal justice reform believe a new approach called restorative justice should be used. Reggie Hola and Eural
Sacramento Promise Zone
Original airdate: 4/6/2018: The Sacramento Promise Zone encompasses 22 square miles of the economically hardest-hit neighborhoods in the city – from Del Paso Heights in the North Area to The Avenues in the South County. LeShelle Dozier and Tyrone Roderick Williams from
Helping Children Cope with Hospitalization and Illness
Original airdate: 3/30/2018: When children are hospitalized, undergoing intensive treatment, or struggling with autism or ADHD and trying to find their way in the world, what help is there for them beyond basic care? UC Davis Health is providing new, innovative
Sacramento Fire Department Chief Walter White
Original airdate: 3/23/2018: Walter White has been a firefighter since 1987 and Sacramento’s fire chief since 2014. After a long career, he is retiring from service and sits down with host Scott Syphax to talk about a career in service and
Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation
Original airdate: 2/28/2018: We take our ability to move our body freely for granted. But happens when you suffer a catastrophic physical injury that results in a loss of mobility? UC Davis Professor and physician Dr. John Dorsett and recovering