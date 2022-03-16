March is Irish American History Month! Join us as we celebrate the rich culture of Ireland through song, dance, travel, and food. Below we’ve gathered a list of fun and entertaining programs that highlight Irish history and traditions that are available to stream for free on the PBS Video app or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App

I am Ireland

Enjoy songs and stories from traditional Irish tenor Paddy Holman! This concert special was filmed during the pandemic at Chicago’s renowned Old St. Patrick’s Church and in the private residences of musicians and features the 40 members of the City Lights Orchestra conducted by Rich Daniels.

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Ireland’s Northwest Coast

Travel with Samantha to the Northwest coast of Ireland where she starts an epic adventure in County Donegal. She hikes up the sea cliffs of Slieve League, herds sheep on a local farm, and learns about the dying craft of wool-weaving. Topping off her County Donegal experience, Samantha visits famous Leo’s Tavern, where she meets Irish celebrity Moya Brennan of the band Clannad.

Smart Travels: Europe with Rudy Maxa – Ireland’s West Coast

Explore Ireland’s ruggedly beautiful west coast with stops in Galway, the fabled Aran Islands, the eerie landscape of the Burren, the lush forests of Killarney, and the stunning Dingle Peninsula.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS Video app.

The Burren: Heart of Stone

In the countryside of County Clare, Ireland, is the Burren, a mysterious place unlike anywhere else, with deep caves, a stony landscape, and ancient dolmens, ring forts, and castles. The two-part documentary series The Burren: Heart of Stone, narrated by award-winning Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, unveils the secrets hidden in the stones of this dramatic wind-swept countryside.

The Best of Celtic Women

Discover the amazing music from the most successful all-female group in Irish history, Celtic Woman. Their legacy of 12 consecutive Billboard No.1’s, 10 million album sales, and a coveted Grammy nomination is a testament to all who pour their heart and soul into Celtic Woman.

Celtic Women: Postcards from Ireland

Enjoy music from Celtic Woman as they share a message of love and hope with fans around the world in the form of musical postcards, written with the songs from their latest album.

Finding Your Roots: No Irish Need Apply

Follow along as Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Jane Lynch and comedian Jim Gaffigan, revealing the Irish American experience through their families.

Ireland’s Wild Coast

Explore one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world: Ireland’s rugged Atlantic coast. Discover the wildlife and wild places that make it so special with Emmy Award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson.

Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts: Ireland

Visit Ireland with Mary, where humble comfort food is at the heart of the local cuisine. Mary explores Cork’s local food market, which is jam-packed with culinary delights from fresh fish and steaming stews to beautiful breads and the famous Boxty potato pancake.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Celebrate the magic of Irish music and dance in this reinvention of the groundbreaking show.

Trinity: Classically Irish

Enjoy an evening of Irish music as this charming trio performs fresh arrangements of beloved songs. Three accomplished young singers —Emmett O’Hanlon, Conor Murphy, and Ronan Scolard — make up the cast of Trinity. Songs include Red Is the Rose,” “Danny Boy,” “The Parting Glass,” “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” and more.

