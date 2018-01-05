Primetime rundown for January 8 through January 14

Dear viewer,

MONDAY | January 8

7PM: Yes! We’re Open – An entrepreneur finds her niche in vintage motorcycle repair.

7:30PM: Rob on the Road: Exploring California – Take an exclusive tour of Catalina Island, visit San Francisco’s Coit Tower, release rescued marine animals, and more.

8PM: Antiques Roadshow: Harrisburg – Kick off the new season with treasures including a Pennsylvania Dutch coffeepot, a painting circa 1892, and a Rene Lalique necklace. – NEW

9PM: Antiques Roadshow: Knoxville – Appraise a collection of letters from Amelia Earhart, Joseph Delaney drawings, and two Jacob Maentel watercolors.

10PM: American Masters: Janis Joplin – Take an in-depth look at the riotous life and career of the iconic rocker.

TUESDAY | January 9

7PM: KVIE Arts Showcase – Explore animal creativity through a Sacramento Zoo enrichment program.

7:30PM: Rick Steves’ Europe: Germany’s Hamburg and the Luther Trail – Visit the historic sights of Martin Luther and the Reformation and explore the capital of Franconia.

8PM: Secrets of the Dead: The Alcatraz Escape – Find out how three inmates may have survived their infamous 1962 escape.

9PM: American Experience: Into the Amazon – Discover Theodore Roosevelt’s 1914 journey into the heart of the Amazon with Brazilian explorer Candido Rondon. – NEW

WEDNESDAY | January 10

7PM: ViewFinder: The Empire of Agriculture – Explore how flood and drought forged California’s agriculture industry.

7:30PM: Inside California Education: Career Pathways – Spotlight the comeback of metal shop and wood shop in schools across the state.

8PM: Nature: Yosemite – Trek Yosemite National Park and discover how climate change is impacting its ecosystem.

9PM: NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse – Examine the universe’s most deadly mystery and find out what it means for life on Earth. – NEW

THURSDAY | January 11

7PM: 7PM: This Old House Hour – Richard reviews the mechanical wall and Mauro repairs old plaster. – NEW

8PM: California’s Gold: Islands – Witness the Annual Catalina Ski Race and visit San Nicolas Island.

8:30PM: California’s Golden Parks: Kelso Depot – Celebrate the grand reopening of the Mojave National Preserve information center.

9PM: Doc Martin: Sickness and Health – Dr. Ellingham and Louisa get ready to tie the knot.

10PM: Celtic Thunder Legacy – Experience a powerful ensemble of folk, traditional Irish, adult contemporary, rock, and classical crossover music.

FRIDAY | January 12

7:30PM: Studio Sacramento: Pain and the Opioid Crisis – Explore the extent of the nationwide epidemic and enforcement of quality care.

8PM: Antiques Roadshow: Harrisburg – Kick off the new season with treasures including a Pennsylvania Dutch coffeepot, a painting circa 1892, and a Rene Lalique necklace.

9PM: Endeavour on MASTERPIECE: Arcadia – A mysterious “tummy bug” sickens half of the police force, leading Inspector Morse to an inner-city supermarket.

10:30PM: Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song – Musical luminaries including Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, and Michael Bublé pay tribute to American treasure Tony Bennett. – NEW

SATURDAY | January 13

8PM: Home Fires on MASTERPIECE – The Brindsleys make an unexpected discovery.

9PM: Father Brown: The Tanganyika Green – The county fair comes to Kembleford and Father Brown’s houseguest is murdered. – NEW

10PM: Doc Martin: Sickness and Health – Dr. Ellingham and Louisa get ready to tie the knot.

11PM: Austin City Limits: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit/Amanda Shires – Americana music takes center stage. – NEW

SUNDAY | January 14

8PM: Victoria on MASTERPIECE: Young England – Victoria prepares for the birth of her first child on the season finale.

9PM: Victoria on MASTERPIECE: A Soldier’s Daughter/The Green-Eyed Monster – The queen is eager to return to the throne after becoming a mother on the season two premiere. – NEW

11PM: Grantchester, Part 2 on MASTERPIECE Mystery! – Sidney and Geordie break a code of silence to unravel their latest case.

