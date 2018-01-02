Monthly rundown – January 2018 primetime drama programming

Dear viewer,

We're celebrating the royal return of Victoria on MASTERPIECE this month on KVIE. Find out what the queen has been up to since we last saw her and the new challenges that await upon her return to the throne.

DOC MARTIN | Thursdays at 9PM

1/4, 9PM: Ever After – Unrequited love leads to a devastating kidnapping.

1/11, 9PM: Sickness and Health – Dr. Ellingham and Louisa get ready to tie the knot.

1/18, 9PM: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? – Martin and Louisa host a disastrous dinner party.

1/25, 9PM: The Tameness of a Wolf – Bert Large and Louisa butt heads over an unfavorable restaurant review.

ENDEAVOUR ON MASTERPIECE | Fridays at 9PM

1/5, 9PM: Ride – Inspector Morse probes the secret vices of socialites.

1/12, 9PM: Arcadia – A mysterious “tummy bug” sickens half of the police force, leading Inspector Morse to an inner-city supermarket.

1/19, 9PM: Prey – A Dutch au pair goes missing, sending Morse to the countryside.

1/26, 9PM: Coda – A grisly murder rattles Oxford’s criminal underworld.

HOME FIRES ON MASTERPIECE | Saturdays at 8PM

1/6, 8PM: Home Fires – Stan’s behavior on the farm stirs concern.

1/13, 8PM: Home Fires – The Brindsleys make an unexpected discovery.

1/20, 8PM: Home Fires – Alison discovers the reason behind the parachute accidents.

1/27, 8PM: Home Fires – One more twist of fate disturbs Great Paxford in the series finale.

FATHER BROWN | Saturdays at 9PM

1/6, 9PM: The Theatre of the Invisible – A landlady’s fiery demise sparks an investigation. – NEW

1/13, 9PM: The Tanganyika Green – The county fair comes to Kembleford and Father Brown’s houseguest is murdered. – NEW

1/20, 9PM: The Fire in the Sky – Seemingly extraterrestrial events culminate in murder. – NEW

1/27, 9PM: The Penitent Man – Father Brown’s nemesis turns the tables during a murder investigation. – NEW

VICTORIA ON MASTERPIECE | Sundays at 8PM & 9PM

1/7, 8PM: The Queen’s Husband – Albert finds a cause worth fighting for and Victoria gets her way in court.

1/7, 9PM: Engine of Change – The Tory party disputes Victoria’s choice for a royal regent.

1/14, 8PM: Young England – Victoria prepares for the birth of her first child on the first season finale.

1/14, 9PM: A Soldier’s Daughter/The Green-Eyed Monster – The queen is eager to return to the throne after becoming a mother in the season two premiere. – NEW

1/21, 9PM: Warp and Weft/The Sins of the Father – Discontent grows in the country and tragedy strikes in Coburg. – NEW

1/28, 9PM: Entente Cordiale – The queen tries her hand at foreign relations on a diplomatic journey to France. – NEW

GRANTCHESTER ON MASTERPIECE MYSTERY! | Sundays at 11PM

1/7, 11PM: Part 1 – Vicar Sidney Chambers enlists help from the police in a manhunt.

1/14, 11PM: Part 2 – Sidney and Geordie break a code of silence to unravel their latest case.

1/21, 11PM: Part 3 – An old woman’s death is deemed a coincidence, but Sydney thinks otherwise.

1/28, 11PM: Part 4 – Geordie and Sidney cross swords over investigation conduct.

