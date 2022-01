Studio Sacramento Podcast West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:03 Share Share Link Embed

​Before becoming Mayor of West Sacramento, Martha Guerrero served her city for over 15 years and advocated for issues ranging from aging to mental health. Mayor Martha Guerrero joins host Scott Syphax for a discussion about her experience in public service and her vision for West Sacramento’s future.