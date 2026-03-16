Joint Statement Regarding Settlement of News Radio Tower Dispute

Sacramento’s two premier public media organizations, Capital Public Radio, Inc. (“CapRadio”) and KVIE, Inc. (“KVIE”), along with the Capital Public Radio Endowment (“Endowment”), have entered into a comprehensive settlement agreement. The settlement enables the conclusion of all pending litigation between CapRadio and KVIE Real Estate Holdings, LLC, and any related disputes among the parties.

Through successful mediation supervised by the Hon. Fred Morrison, a retired Third District Court of Appeal Justice, CapRadio, KVIE and the Endowment ended a dispute over ownership of a transmission tower operated by CapRadio that triggered a lawsuit in 2024 between CapRadio and KVIE.

CapRadio thanks the Endowment for its years of support for public radio, and for the Endowment’s help in facilitating a settlement between KVIE and CapRadio. With this resolution, the parties are pleased to move forward focused on their shared commitment to public broadcasting, and their dedication to delivering essential news, information and cultural services.

All parties agree that this resolution serves the best interests of the community, and they will offer no further comment regarding the settlement.

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CapRadio is a mission-driven public media organization that exists to create more informed, involved and educated communities. Each week, nearly 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region choose CapRadio as a valued source of news, storytelling, music and events. CapRadio is funded by the community from 35,000 members and 250 local businesses.

PBS KVIE’s mission is to inspire exploration of the world and connection with communities through the integrity of public media with high-quality, diverse programming and local news through Abridged that reflects the region’s culture and addresses important local issues. KVIE reaches more than 1.5 million households across 16 counties and is supported in part by almost 70,000 members.

The Capital Public Radio Endowment is a separate 501C3 nonprofit entity developed to serve as a funding source in support of Capital Public Radio.