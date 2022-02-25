March is Women’s History Month! Join us as we celebrate the incredible contributions and achievements of trailblazing women throughout history. Below we’ve gathered a list of insightful programs that illuminate the incredible journeys of women from the past and present airing this month on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS Video app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport. Through topics on culture, arts, science, and more, these programs explore the captivating stories of women throughout the world.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

KVIE Arts Showcase: Women Artists Around the World

March 8 at 7:30PM

We celebrate women artists from around the world and right here at home.

Rob on the Road: Rob at Home – Liliana Ferrer

March 14 at 7:30PM

Consul General for Mexico in Sacramento Liliana Ferrer shares why she is so passionate about serving others.

Bring Her Home

March 21 at 10PM

Bring Her Home follows three Indigenous women – an artist, an activist, and a politician – as they fight to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives who have fallen victim to a growing epidemic across Indian country. Despite the lasting effects from historical trauma, each woman must search for healing while navigating racist systems that brought about this very crisis.

In Their Own Words: Princess Diana

March 22 at 9PM

Meet those closest to Princess Diana and follow her story as she grew from a shy, aristocratic schoolgirl into a dynamic force for change. This is a journey from the inside of her life and the story of a woman who defied expectations and evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App

American Experience: Annie Oakley

She was the toast of Victorian London, New York, and Paris. She was “adopted” by Indian chief Sitting Bull, charmed the Prince of Prussia, and entertained the likes of Oscar Wilde and Queen Victoria. Annie Oakley excelled in a man’s world by doing what she loved and won fame and fortune as the little lady from Ohio who never missed a shot.

American Experience: The Codebreaker

Based on the book “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies,” The Codebreaker reveals the fascinating story of Elizebeth Smith Friedman, the groundbreaking cryptanalyst who worked to decode thousands of messages for the U.S. government.

American Experience: The Vote

The Vote tells the dramatic culmination story of the hard-fought campaign waged by American women for the right to vote, a transformative cultural and political movement that resulted in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history. The story continues in part 2.

American Masters: Zitkála-Šá – Trailblazing American Indian Composer and Writer

Explore the life and career of Zitkála-Šá, who co-composed and wrote the libretto for the first American Indian opera and co-founded the National Council of American Indians.

KVIE Arts Showcase: Shania Ghuraya

She calls her work bold, unapologetic, and relentless. Discover how Shaina Ghuraya is defining other people’s inability to see the abilities of those with disabilities.

NOVA: Picture a Scientist

Women make up less than a quarter of STEM professionals in the United States, and numbers are even lower for women of color. But a growing group of researchers is exposing longstanding discrimination and making science more inclusive.

ViewFinder: Heart of a Woman

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, yet it is primarily thought of as a man’s disease. For that reason, women are less aware of the risks. This episode examines these risks through powerful personal stories of women who survived heart attacks, including former Stockton City Councilmember Gloria Nomura and marathon runner Diane Wurm.

ViewFinder: Walking Into the Unknown – A History of Punjabi Women in California

Discover the untold story of South Asian Punjabi women and their contributions to California over the last century through dramatic eyewitness accounts and rare archival footage.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App with PBS KVIE Passport PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS Video app.

American Masters: Amy Tan – Unintended Memoir

The story of the author whose first novel, “The Joy Luck Club,” was published to great commercial and critical success. With the blockbuster film adaption that followed as well as additional best-selling novels, librettos, short stories and memoirs, Amy Tan firmly established herself as one of the most prominent and respected American literary voices working today.

American Experience: Sandra Day O’Connor – The First

Discover the story of the Supreme Court’s first female justice. A pioneer who both reflected and shaped an era, Sandra Day O’Connor was the deciding vote in cases on some of the 20th century’s most controversial issues – including race, gender, and reproductive rights.

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Explore Betty White’s life and career. Thanks to exclusive access, see Betty behind the scenes at work, entertaining at home and interacting with her close friends, one of whom is a 900-pound grizzly bear.

Finding Your Roots: Activist Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. welcomes Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Anita Hill, two guests who made profound sacrifices for social justice, and helps them discover the ancestors who made sacrifices for them.

Not Done: Women Remaking America

Chart the last five years of the women’s movement and its re-energized, intersectional fight for equality. Activists, journalists, entertainers, athletes, and politicians report from the frontlines of the feminist tidal wave.

Tina Turner: One Last Time

Tina Turner is an icon that has paved the way for countless musicians and performers. Experience her exhilarating last UK concert, which was filmed in 2000 at London’s Wembley Stadium with a state-of-the-art stage set, 18 cameras, and one of the world’s top directors.

Celebrate Women’s History Month: What to Watch & Stream