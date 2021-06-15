Celebrate Pride Month: What to Watch

Every June, communities around the nation and world celebrate Pride Month, a commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City that catalyzed the fight for equality and rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

To celebrate and reflect on the importance of this month, we are proud to bring you programming showcasing LGBTQ+ experiences to watch on PBS KVIE and stream on the PBS Video app.

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising

June 15 at 9PM

Discover how the Stonewall riots marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world.

Prideland

Follow queer actor Dyllón Burnside on a journey to discover how LGBTQ+ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with pride in the modern South.

Studio Sacramento: LGBTQ+ Rights

In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act forbids discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender. Sacramento LGBT Center CEO David Heitstuman, Muganzo Entertainment CEO Melissa Muganzo Murphy, Outword Magazine Publisher and Sacramento Rainbow Chamber CEO Fred Palmer, and Uptown Studios CEO Tina Reynolds discuss the impact on LGBTQ+ people with host Scott Syphax.

Rob on the Road: Rob at Home – Sacramento LGBT Community Center

CEO David Heitstuman joins Rob to discuss critical issues and the road ahead for the LGBTQ+ community.

Independent Lens: Senior Prom

For so many high-schoolers, prom is a rite of passage in all of its love-filled, well-coiffed, abundantly photographed glory. But for generations of LGBTQ+ youth, prom has been emblematic of an exclusion from a world they could not experience as their authentic selves. At Triangle Square, a haven for LGBTQ+ retirees in Hollywood, California, the idea of a “senior” prom has taken on an entirely new meaning. Over a night of dancing, kissing, and crowning of prom queens, these trailblazing seniors reflect back on how far they’ve come and their dreams for the next generation.

Origin of Everything: How Did Pride Become a Parade?

How did the New York City Stonewall Riots turn into a month-long celebration? And specifically, how did we get from picketed protests like the Annual Reminder in Philadelphia to massive parades and parties around the world?

Origin of Everything: History of the Word “Gay”

The word “GAY” has a long history in the English language, but why did “GAY” stop meaning “happy” and start referring “same sex relationships?”

Celebrate Pride Month: What to Watch