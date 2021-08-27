Announcing the Juror & Curator Award Winners for 40th Annual PBS KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 40th annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 266 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Jill Estroff has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.

Susan Ballenger, “Reach for the Heights,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Anna Barber, “Tulip Arrangement,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Marcellia Bombola, “Listening for the Sound,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Dean Chance, “This is Not My Beautiful House,” Curator Award

Carol Clark, “Sutter Buttes from Gray Lodge Wildlife Area,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Randy Crimmel, “Inner Eye,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Kathy Dana, “Pick Me,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Dolores Frank, “Dinner Plate Dahlia – Trinidad, CA,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Davy Fiveash, “Still Life Without Rabbit,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Ed Forrest, “The Valley is Hot but We Will Fix It,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Linda Gelfman “Flying Grounded,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Frankie Hansbearry, “Different Strokes,” Curator Award

James Hartman, “White Flowers with Lemons,” Curator Award

Dwight Head, “Butterflies are Free,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Cathie James-Robinson, “Up Close,” Jurors Award in the Still Life category

Joey Johnson, “Crane Song,” Juror Award in the Photography category

George Lambert, “Unseen Things,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Paul Lambie, “Needles Sunrise,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Carol Brent Levin, “Covid Spring,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Ingrid Lockhart, “Fern Medley,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Judy Lew Loose, “Walking Soulful Paws,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

George McKamy, “Harmony,” Curator Award

Lenora Morris, “Cliffs In Color,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Christopher Olsen, “3 Young Women,” Jurors Award in the Figurative category

Peggi Kroll Roberts, “At Water’s Edge,” Curator Award

Robert Simmons, “Ghetto Child,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Allison Spreadborough, “Passing Clouds, Low Tide at Point Reyes,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Debra Van Hulsteyn, “Cathedral Under the Causeway,” Curator Award

Joe Von Arx, “Jewelry Cabinet x 3,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Regina Zavodovskaya, “Burned Horses,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on August 30. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on September 14.

Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank, a part of Bank of Marin, Krogh & Decker LLP, Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, and Sutter Health.

