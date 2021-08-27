Announcing the Juror & Curator Award Winners for 40th Annual PBS KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 40th annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 266 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Jill Estroff has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.
- Susan Ballenger, “Reach for the Heights,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Anna Barber, “Tulip Arrangement,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Marcellia Bombola, “Listening for the Sound,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Dean Chance, “This is Not My Beautiful House,” Curator Award
- Carol Clark, “Sutter Buttes from Gray Lodge Wildlife Area,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Randy Crimmel, “Inner Eye,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Kathy Dana, “Pick Me,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Dolores Frank, “Dinner Plate Dahlia – Trinidad, CA,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Davy Fiveash, “Still Life Without Rabbit,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Ed Forrest, “The Valley is Hot but We Will Fix It,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Linda Gelfman “Flying Grounded,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Frankie Hansbearry, “Different Strokes,” Curator Award
- James Hartman, “White Flowers with Lemons,” Curator Award
- Dwight Head, “Butterflies are Free,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Cathie James-Robinson, “Up Close,” Jurors Award in the Still Life category
- Joey Johnson, “Crane Song,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- George Lambert, “Unseen Things,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Paul Lambie, “Needles Sunrise,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Carol Brent Levin, “Covid Spring,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Ingrid Lockhart, “Fern Medley,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Judy Lew Loose, “Walking Soulful Paws,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- George McKamy, “Harmony,” Curator Award
- Lenora Morris, “Cliffs In Color,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Christopher Olsen, “3 Young Women,” Jurors Award in the Figurative category
- Peggi Kroll Roberts, “At Water’s Edge,” Curator Award
- Robert Simmons, “Ghetto Child,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Allison Spreadborough, “Passing Clouds, Low Tide at Point Reyes,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Debra Van Hulsteyn, “Cathedral Under the Causeway,” Curator Award
- Joe Von Arx, “Jewelry Cabinet x 3,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Regina Zavodovskaya, “Burned Horses,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on August 30. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on September 14.
Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank, a part of Bank of Marin, Krogh & Decker LLP, Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, and Sutter Health.