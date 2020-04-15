Hi! My name is Lindsay, and I work in the marketing department at PBS KVIE. I recently went from a cord-never to a PBS broadcast viewer and wanted to share my experience! When I moved out of my parents’ house, I didn’t want to pay for cable – why would I when I could stream online or with Passport? But recently I learned that with a digital antenna I can watch PBS KVIE on my TV at home in real time. Plus, it’s easy and affordable.

First, you need an antenna. This is like the bunny ears you may remember from your grandparents’ house except they are much higher tech these days! For less than $20 you can order one that sticks on your wall or window.* You will need to play around to find the best spot before you adhere it – trial and error are your friend here! In general, a spot that is higher up and towards an open space is best. And of course, if you’re up for a real project, you can get on your roof to install an outdoor antenna which will be stronger.

(If you’re not sure what kind of antenna to get, here is a great blog to help you choose.)

*Make sure you get an antenna that receives both VHF and UHF! They’re the two types of signals. PBS KVIE broadcasts on just VHF, so double check before you buy.

You simply screw the cable from the antenna into the back of your TV! For reference, I have a Sony Bravia an old housemate left me years ago. Your TV setup might be a little different, but these instructions should still walk you through the basic steps.

Once you are plugged in, you have to program the TV to understand the antenna. And if I can do this ANYONE can! Click on the MENU button.

Next you are going to choose SETTINGS.

Choose DIGITAL and then DIGITAL SETUP.

Choose AUTO PROGRAM so the antenna scans for channels. (This is a very simplified explanation. Our engineers could explain it better.)

The TV will take over from here. (Note: While the screen says to allow for 50+ minutes, it didn’t take 50+ minutes for my television.)

Congratulations! You can now watch 4 channels of PBS KVIE!

How To Install A Digital Antenna