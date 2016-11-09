Stand and Salute – Resources for Military Veterans

If you need help now, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1.

Military veterans have long suffered post-duty crises, as we explore in our documentary ViewFinder: Stand and Salute. It is common to experience trauma in times of war – and even in times of peace –creating life-long struggles for the brave men and women who serve our country. These individuals are often subject to afflictions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, addiction, sexual trauma, mental illness, and more. Sadly, retired military personnel are frequently left without jobs that are considerate of these mental and physical ordeals.

ViewFinder: Stand and Salute examines the internal and external challenges before, during, and following active duty life. Service members can be unaware of the assistance they are entitled to when returning home from deployment, and can face a constant struggle to reintegrate into civilian society. The documentary explores innovative resources for service men and women and seeks to reestablish normal lives and bring awareness to these hardships. Some of these resources are listed below.

ViewFinder: Stand and Salute premieres Wednesday, November 9 at 7PM on KVIE.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of the following dilemmas from serving time in the military, we encourage you to seek help from any of these outstanding resources.

Government agencies

California Department of Veterans Affairs – Official state agency serving California veterans and their families

Department of Veterans Affairs – Federal agency dedicated to supporting veterans through health care, benefits, suicide prevention, and more

National Center for PTSD – An organization within the VA whose mission is to advance the clinical care and social welfare of veterans and those who suffer from PTSD

Women’s Trauma Recovery Program – Center in Menlo Park designed to treat female veterans and active duty service members with PTSD

Veteran-focused organizations

American Gold Star Mothers – Organization of mothers who have lost a child in service, who continue to honor the sacrifice through service to veterans and patriotic events

Blue Star Families – Organization of military families joining forces with the general public and their communities to address the challenges of military life

California Association of Veteran Service Agencies – Consortium of six nonprofit veteran service providers working together to address veterans’ needs

Joining Forces – Nationwide initiative founded by First Lady Obama and Dr. Jill Biden aimed at bringing attention to service members and veterans, create employment and education opportunities while promoting wellness.

New Directions for Veterans – Offers comprehensive services to thousands of veterans in Los Angeles County

Shelter to Soldier – Trains rescue dogs to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans

Swords to Plowshares – Bay Area nonprofit providing needs assessment, case management, employment and training, housing, and legal assistance to veterans

United States Veterans Initiative – Nonprofit providing housing, employment, and counseling services to veterans

VetJobs – Job board for transitioning military members and veterans

Veterans Resource Centers of America – West Coast community-based veterans’ service agency providing housing solutions, employment training, nutrition services, and more

Vietnam Veterans of America – Organization dedicated to fighting for the rights of veterans of the Vietnam War, and supporting the next generation of veterans

Military sexual trauma resources

Military Sexual Trauma – Resources for active duty service members and veterans on sexual harassment or sexual assault from the VA

Military Rape Crisis Center – Strives to unite agencies engaged in eliminating sexual assault in the military, and provides case management, victim advocacy, support groups, and more

Protect Our Defenders – National organization dedicated to ending sexual assault and culture of pervasive sexual harassment in the military

Safe Helpline – 877-995-5247 – Provides live, one-on-one, confidential support to victims of sexual assault 24/7, worldwide as part of a partnership between RAINN and the Department of Defense

Veterans’ crisis lines

GI Rights Hotline – 877-576-5343 – Provides accurate, helpful counseling and information on military discharges, AWOL and UA, and GI rights

Help for Homeless Veterans – 877-424-3838 – Confidential access for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, staffed by trained VA counselors

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 800-799-7233 – Provides free and confidential livesaving tools and immediate support to help victims find safety

The Soldiers’ Project – 877-576-5343 – Provides psychotherapy for post-9/11 veterans and their loved ones

Veterans Crisis Line – 800-273-8255 (press 1) – Free, confidential support for veterans and their families (previously called the National Veterans Suicide Prevention Hotline)

Other resources

NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness, a grassroots organization dedicated to building better lives for Americans affected by mental illness

Sacramento Steps Forward – Sacramento agency working to end homelessness, with a specific initiative for veterans

Stand and Salute – Resources for Military Veterans