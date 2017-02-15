We at KVIE believe that art is a reflection of our community – and the other way around. That is to say, “life imitates art” is a two-way street.

Most recently, we celebrated the work of local artist Bob Miller. Since he started working as a graphic designer in 1955, he’s been a fixture of Sacramento art; and Sacramento itself has informed his eye for aesthetics.

Be it as sunset over the Tower Bridge, looking down J Street on a rainy day, or how the brilliant blue sky meets the great, green expanse of farmland in Yolo County, Miller’s work pleases the eye of Sacramento natives and seasoned art collectors alike.

Before Miller, we featured painter and ceramicist Gary Dinnen, whose unrivaled vitality and eccentricity shines through his brightly-colored sculptures. Taking the form of dogs chasing balls, Dinnen’s work perfectly captures movement and energy, while incorporating humor done with ceramic mastery. Dinnen, never one to allow a dull moment, can be found driving around Sacramento tending to its public art or instructing free art classes.

Each artist more eccentric than the last, we also featured painter Maija Peeples-Bright, the Queen of Quirk herself. A pioneer of the funk art scene in the Bay Area, in the 1970s Maija painted a San Francisco Victorian basement-to-attic with vibrant colors and lots of animals.

Today, Maija can be seen wearing a self-painted outfit of the same theme (even her shoes!). And as expected, her paintings are of the same stripe. Rife with corgis, scenes of Sacramento, and motifs of love and joy, Maija’s paintings will never fail to make you smile.

Looking forward, we are thrilled to welcome paintress-extraordinaire Pat Mahony to the gallery March 21 through May 26.

For more information on arts and events, and art-related events, please visit kvie.org/events.

Reflecting Our Region’s Art in The KVIE Gallery