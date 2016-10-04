Ready to decorate pumpkins? Use a pumpkin stencil from PBS KIDS! Children too small for pumpkin carving can help trace the stencil – or just print out the stencil for a fun coloring page. If you do a pumpkin with thin lines, be sure to use a small saw or knife to give yourself space to work. Insider Tip: when we carved the PBS logo, we held the eye up with two toothpicks.

If you carve a PBS or KVIE-themed pumpkin, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag #iamKVIE!

After carving, be sure to save the seeds and roast them for a tasty snack. If you prefer your pumpkins on a plate rather than in jack-o-lantern form, PBS Food has you covered. Try these delicious sweet and savory recipes to get your pumpkin fix:

Here are nine pumpkin stencils from PBS KIDS for your jack-o-lantern needs. Click on any of the images below for a free, downloadable stencil with the guide and instructions for carving.

Curious George is ready to play:

Sunspot and Jet from Ready Jet Go can make your pumpkins far-out:

Arthur and his little sister D.W. are ready to rock and roll:

Daniel Tiger already has the perfect colors for the season:

Nature Cat is always up for an adventure:

And Thomas the Tank Engine is ready to go with you:

PBS Goes to the Pumpkin Patch