In 1990, the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act was passed into law to address the unique needs of people with disabilities. How well has the promise of the ADA been realized? Two Sacramento State students, Shaina Ghuraya and Cy Lugo, were profiled in a recent short documentary about students with disabilities. The film was also produced by Ghuraya. They join host Scott Syphax to share their stories.

Persons with Disabilities