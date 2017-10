Original Air Date: 7/21/16. Roseville, California, is now the 21st safest city in the nation with the lowest crime rates the city has seen in 20 years. Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn is slated to become Sacramento’s next chief of police. He joins the department’s social service administrator Bridgette Dean with host Scott Syphax to talk about what’s working in Roseville.

Lowering Roseville’s Crime Rate