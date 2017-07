Original Air Date: 6/30/17. In 1975, Hoang Chi Smith started over. Her father was a member of the South Vietnamese military and brought his family to the US when their nation fell. Her story is told in Tigerfish, “A Memoir of a South Vietnamese Colonel’s Daughter.” Hoang Chi joins host Scott Syphax to share her personal journey.

Hoang Chi Smith – Author, “TigerFish”