Original Air Date: 6/16/17. The absence of a father and lack of a stable family are far too often at the root of an otherwise good kid ending up off track. Fathers and Families of Stockton stands in the breach and works to build families and father relationships. In partnership with the Great Valley chapter of the American Leadership Forum, Samuel Nunez and Raymond Aguilar join host Scott Syphax to share the stories of lives reclaimed and what work still needs to be done to ensure that every child has a chance.

Fathers & Families of San Joaquin