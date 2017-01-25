In their lifetime, more than 1 in 3 women in America will be traumatized by rape, physical violence, or stalking. Elder abuse will affect 1 in 10 Americans aged 60-plus. The Family Justice Center exists for families and individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child abuse, and human trafficking. Former Sacramento County District Attorney Jan Scully and Family Justice Center Executive Director Reverend Faith Whitmore join host Scott Syphax to discuss the prevalence of domestic violence and what can be done to protect those in crisis.

Family Justice Center