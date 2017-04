Original Broadcast Date: 4/7/2017. In partnership with the American Leadership Forum, we bring you a conversation with host Scott Syphax and ALF senior fellows Michelle Callejas, Deputy Director of Sacramento County’s Child Protective Services, and Bob Herne, CEO of Sierra Forever Families. They talk about the many foster children who lack stability and a healthy upbringing and what is being done to change the foster system.

Changing Foster Care