Meatless Mondays are Easy with PBS Food

The Sacramento City Council recently passed a resolution encouraging people to take part in Meatless Mondays, inspired by the new Golden 1 Center’s first guest: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sir Paul McCartney. McCartney has kept a vegetarian diet for around 40 years, and encouraged many Britons to adopt Meatless Mondays, and this resolution is one small way to honor him. Several restaurants around the area will alter their menus during October to go meatless one day a week and encourage customers to participate in the health-minded activity.

Going meatless can be daunting for some, but, we’ve got three simple and delicious vegetarian recipes that are sure to help you ditch that heart-stopping cheeseburger, please picky eaters, and welcome Monday’s new healthy goal.



Tomato Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are a breakfast favorite and kid-friendly. Leave the bacon for another day and replace it with fresh tomatoes. We recommend using plump heirloom tomatoes – easy to come by in our region – for a healthy and flavorful addition to your Monday morning routine. Ten minutes is all you need to kick off your work week feeling great.



Spicy Roasted Tomato and Corn Soup

Fall is here and the chill in the air is close to setting in. Make a big pot of this spicy soup in advance for dinner on Monday, and freeze some for lunches throughout the week. You can modify the level of spice to your liking by adding or subtracting the number of Fresno chili peppers you incorporate in your dish.



Roasted Cauliflower, Feta, and Lemon Pasta

Thinking of something a little more hearty? This recipe aims to please with the creamy texture of feta cheese and crisp arugula – a great source of vitamins A and C. It doesn’t get much easier than a pasta dinner that takes less than 45 minutes. Try it out this Monday night!

Thinking about going meatless more than one night a week? Get more vegetarian recipes by visiting www.pbs.org/food/theme/vegetarian.

And if you’re going to miss Sir Paul, you can take in your first concert at the Golden 1 Center with KVIE! We’ve got a special batch of VIP tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 28th. This ticket opportunity includes an exclusive meet and greet with the band. Tickets are limited, so give us a call at 1-800-270-6601 to reserve them now.

Don’t forget to tune in to KVIE on Saturday, October 15th at 9PM to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghosts of Christmas Eve.

Meatless Mondays are Easy with PBS Food