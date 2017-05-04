KVIE receives 8 Regional Emmy® Award nominations

The San Francisco/Northern California chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 46th annual regional Emmy® Awards yesterday, and KVIE is proud to have received eight nominations. We congratulate our colleagues on their hard work and well-deserved praise, and wish them well at the award ceremony on June 3. Watch the nominated programs below.

Arts/Entertainment-Feature/Segment

KVIE Arts Showcase: Artist Al Farrow

Marinda A. Johnson Gorman, Producer; Odin Abbott, Editor

Informational/Instructional-Feature/Segment

Yes! We’re Open: Farrier and Blacksmith

Tyler Bastine, Producer; Martin Christian, Director of Photography; Toby Momtaz, Production Coordinator

Interview/Discussion-Feature/Segment

103 Year Old Knitter

Rob Stewart, Producer/Reporter/Host

Public/Current/Community Affairs-Program/Special

ViewFinder: Poverty and Poor Health – Breaking the Cycle

Michael P. Sanford, Executive Producer; Karen Christian, Producer/Writer; Martin Christian, Director of Photography; Tim D. Walton, Editor

Documentary-Cultural/Historical

Arnold Knows Me – The Tommy Kono Story

David H. Hosley, Michael P. Sanford, Executive Producers; Suzanne Phan, Producer; Ryan Yamamoto, Director/Writer

Health/Science/Environment-Program/Special

The Mighty T – The Tuolumne River: From Glacier To Golden Gate

Barbary Coast Productions

Jim Schlosser, Producer/Director/Writer; Tom Stienstra, Producer/Talent/Writer

Historic/Cultural-Program/Special

A Walk Through Time – The Story of Anderson Marsh

Dino Beltran, Producer; Daniel Bruns, Director

Craft Category:

On-Camera Talent-Program Host/Moderator/Reporter

“Rob on the Road – the California Explorer”

Rob Stewart, Executive Producer/Host

Additionally, we congratulate our colleague Christina Salerno, who has been nominated for an Emmy® from the Northwest Chapter of NATAS. Her segment Wolves in Washington was produced at her previous job at TVW in Washington, and is nominated in the category of Politics/Government – Program/Special.

