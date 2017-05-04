KVIE receives 8 Regional Emmy® Award nominations

The San Francisco/Northern California chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 46th annual regional Emmy® Awards yesterday, and KVIE is proud to have received eight nominations. We congratulate our colleagues on their hard work and well-deserved praise, and wish them well at the award ceremony on June 3. Watch the nominated programs below.
Arts/Entertainment-Feature/Segment
KVIE Arts Showcase: Artist Al Farrow
Marinda A. Johnson Gorman, Producer; Odin Abbott, Editor
Informational/Instructional-Feature/Segment
Yes! We’re Open: Farrier and Blacksmith
Tyler Bastine, Producer; Martin Christian, Director of Photography; Toby Momtaz, Production Coordinator
Interview/Discussion-Feature/Segment
103 Year Old Knitter
Rob Stewart, Producer/Reporter/Host
Public/Current/Community Affairs-Program/Special
ViewFinder: Poverty and Poor Health – Breaking the Cycle
Michael P. Sanford, Executive Producer; Karen Christian, Producer/Writer; Martin Christian, Director of Photography; Tim D. Walton, Editor
Documentary-Cultural/Historical
Arnold Knows Me – The Tommy Kono Story
David H. Hosley, Michael P. Sanford, Executive Producers; Suzanne Phan, Producer; Ryan Yamamoto, Director/Writer
Health/Science/Environment-Program/Special
The Mighty T – The Tuolumne River: From Glacier To Golden Gate
Barbary Coast Productions
Jim Schlosser, Producer/Director/Writer; Tom Stienstra, Producer/Talent/Writer
Historic/Cultural-Program/Special
A Walk Through Time – The Story of Anderson Marsh
Dino Beltran, Producer; Daniel Bruns, Director
Craft Category:
On-Camera Talent-Program Host/Moderator/Reporter
“Rob on the Road – the California Explorer”
Rob Stewart, Executive Producer/Host
Additionally, we congratulate our colleague Christina Salerno, who has been nominated for an Emmy® from the Northwest Chapter of NATAS. Her segment Wolves in Washington was produced at her previous job at TVW in Washington, and is nominated in the category of Politics/Government – Program/Special.