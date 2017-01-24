Introducing our newest series: Inside California Education

We’re pleased to introduce our newest locally produced series: Inside California Education, which will begin airing on PBS stations throughout California in February. Get an insider’s look at our state’s education system from top to bottom. We highlight stories and initiate important discussions about what’s going on in the Golden State’s public school system. Inside California Education meets directly with students, parents, teachers, and other faculty members as they employ new educational tools and inspire advanced ways of thinking.

Each half-hour episode provides an in-depth look at the different problems school systems throughout California encounter daily, from San Francisco’s desperate teacher shortage to funding source issues across districts. They also offer uplifting stories of hard work, creative development, and dedication to California’s youth in the public school system. And it’s all produced by your local public television station, KVIE.

You can preview the first two episodes of our new series on Sunday, February 12 and 19 at 6PM.

Join Inside California Education regularly on Wednesdays at 7:30PM, beginning with the first episode on March 1. The premiere episode explores one of the nation’s last remaining one-room schoolhouses and gets to know a man with a heart of gold dedicated to ensuring the safety of students every day at one elementary school.

For more on information about Inside California Education, visit www.insidecaled.org.

