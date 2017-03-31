Non-traditional approaches to treatment and recovery are gaining acceptance within the medical community. ViewFinder: Healing Beyond Medicine explores the therapeutic use of music, touch, and the special connection between humans and animals in aiding the healing process.

Get a glimpse inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UC Davis to see how cuddle therapy provides an important connection between parents and newborns, and watch how music and music therapists are improving patient experiences at Sutter Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The healing power of music is further explored through research being conducted with nursing home patients through the Music & Memory Project.

As trained service dogs, Robis and Rex are an integral part of Darin Peets’ life at home and on the job as an elementary school teacher. At age 17, Darin’s life changed forever when he broke his neck in a swimming accident. With the help of Robis and Rex, he continues to live a full and purposeful life. The deep bonds between human and animal also extend to Darin’s son Adam, who has special needs. Their story is one of many about pets and service animals helping patients in hospitals, and people with disabilities facing special challenges.

Go beyond this ViewFinder episode with Healing Beyond Medicine extras! Margaret Peterson, with Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), the world’s largest organization raising and training assistance dogs for people living with a disability, explains what it takes to train a CCI service dog.

Then, visit AAC Senior Services of Sacramento to explore the healing effects of Tai Chi with instructor Sabitre Rodriguez.

Healing Beyond Medicine: Beyond the show