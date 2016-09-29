Achilles lives to fight another day with the help of Get the Led Out, a Philadelphia-based Led Zeppelin tribute band that pays meticulous attention to the music. The 6-member group recently made a stop at downtown Sacramento’s iconic Crest Theater, and KVIE donors got a front row seat!

VIP-level donors were invited to catch a few minutes of the sound check, plus a Q&A session and a photo-op with the band. During the Q&A, lead singer Paul Sinclair stressed that the band focused its efforts on recreating the studio recordings rather than impersonating the band.

But that certainly didn’t stop them from putting on a stellar show, complete with massive Marshall stacks, fog machines, a light show, and unmatched energy. People were dancing in the aisles!

KVIE is pleased to offer our donors special and unique experiences which enrich and entertain. To stay up to date on other great events like these, visit kvie.org/events.

Get the Led Out – Led Zeppelin tribute visits Sacramento