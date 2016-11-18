For Many, Sustaining Membership is a Better Way to Give!



Over half of all new members since the beginning of 2016 have chosen to support KVIE monthly – sustaining memberships now make up more than 25 percent of our entire member base.

KVIE Sustainers support KVIE through automatic ongoing monthly donations. It’s the easy and convenient way to support programming you enjoy with a membership than never expires. Think of it as an “evergreen” way to show your support for KVIE and PBS.

Support programs you value through secure, ongoing, automatic monthly payments deducted from your designated bank account or credit/debit card. KVIE accepts VISA, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express, and all we need is your card number, expiration date, and CVV. Your security is important to us, so we’re Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant – we’ve met certain criteria that enable us to successfully use credit cards as a payment method. And we do not store your credit card number in our facility or on our computers.

You can stay up-to-date with your membership by updating your card’s expiration date, or by paying through your checking account. This is sometimes called direct debit or electronic funds transfer (EFT), and it’s less expensive than a charge card for KVIE, and requires no maintenance from members.

The benefits of being a KVIE Sustaining Member include no renewal mail, no expiration date, more control to increase, decrease, or change the date of your donation, and you’re entitled to all benefits of membership immediately: the monthly OnSix programming guide, access to KVIE Passport, and participation in the Member’s Program Preference Poll. Sustaining members are also entitled to a thank-you gift each year – though most sustaining members do not request one, because they tell us the thanks they receive is educational, enriching, enlightening, and inspiring programming.

One of the best benefits of all is KVIE Passport. It’s an added benefit for valued donors of public television. Once you’ve activated it, you can enjoy past episodes of many of your favorite PBS and KVIE shows on demand using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. More platforms and devices are coming soon!

Your sustaining membership benefits KVIE by providing a dependable, ongoing funding source to help us to budget for new program acquisitions and ongoing expenses, reducing administrative costs, and creating less mail for both you and KVIE.

Ready to join us? Become a KVIE Sustainer today by visiting kvie.org/join, or call 1-800-648-1292!

For Many, Sustaining Membership is a Better Way to Give!