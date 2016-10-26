Country Music Fans: Ken Burns Needs Your Help!

In 2019, PBS member stations will air Country Music, a documentary series on the history of country music, produced and directed by Ken Burns and written and produced by Dayton Duncan. But first, they need your help to finish the film.

The production team is looking for home movies from country music fans and musicians to potentially use in the documentary. They’re looking for tapes and videos of families enjoying country music parks, crowds at concerts and fan fairs, and behind-the-scenes and on the road with musicians. They’re specifically looking from footage from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

If your videos are used in Country Music, the production team will send you a DVD of the series and a poster signed by Ken Burns, and your name will be included in the film’s credits. And you’ll get major PBS Nerd bragging rights.

Here’s the fine print:

Do not send original footage: DVD or digital copies only. THE MATERIAL WILL NOT BE RETURNED. If your home movie gets selected for use, Florentine Films will contact you about getting access to the original footage. Clearly mark the disc with your name, address, phone number, and e-mail (if available), so they can contact you if your footage is selected. Include a brief description, e.g., “Sunset Park, Pennsylvania, July 1962.”

Send in your footage by December 31, 2016 to the following address:

CM Home Movies

c/o Florentine Films, PO Box 613

Walpole, NH 03608

cmhomemovies@florentinefilms.com

