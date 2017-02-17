We are pleased to announce that KVIE’s weekly public affairs program Studio Sacramento is now available on-the-go as a downloadable podcast!

Studio Sacramento, an Emmy Award-winning program is produced by KVIE, airs every Friday on Channel 6, and invites you to join the conversations that matter. Host Scott Syphax leads important discussions with engaged community members about issues and developments in the region, revealing an inside look at what’s important to the greater Sacramento region. Conversations cover everything from human trafficking to favorite neighborhood places, and guests range from politicians to ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Whether you’re on your way to work, picking up the kids, or getting chores done around the house, the Studio Sacramento podcast makes it easy to catch up on what’s going on in and around our region.

Look for podcast episode releases every Monday. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher, or use our RSS feed on your favorite podcast source.

Be in the Know On-the-Go with the Studio Sacramento Podcast