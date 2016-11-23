AmazonSmile is an Easy Way to Support KVIE

Here’s an easy way to keep KVIE on-air and packages in your mailbox: Support KVIE through AmazonSmile! If you shop on Amazon, you can make a very simple change to support the public television you enjoy, at no additional cost to you. And that’s not even the best part – it’s also super easy! Here’s how it works:

Use AmazonSmile KVIE to enter Amazon. Shop normally. Make your purchase as usual. A portion of your purchase will be donated to KVIE!

Whether you buy from Amazon twice a week or once a year, if you buy through AmazonSmile, 0.5 percent of your purchase will go to KVIE, helping to ensure quality programming for your community. You pay the same price, and you help KVIE. AmazonSmile has the same products and the same Amazon you’ve always used, but after you check out, Amazon makes a donation to KVIE.

If you set KVIE as your charity of choice, Amazon will even remind you to switch to AmazonSmile to make sure your AmazonSmile-eligible purchase benefits KVIE. Choose KVIE as your charity by visiting http://smile.amazon.com/ch/94-1421463, and Amazon will remind you to shop on AmazonSmile whenever you visit the site.

And here’s an insider tip: While AmazonSmile doesn’t work on mobile browsers or the smartphone and tablet app, you can do all your shopping on mobile and fill up your cart. When you’re ready, get on a desktop browser and make your purchase at AmazonSmile.

Whether you’re searching for the original Poldark novels or looking for a new blazer to complete your Odd Squad outfit, think of KVIE next time you shop on Amazon. And thank you for your support!

