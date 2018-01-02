Monthly rundown – January 2018 primetime science programming

Dear viewer,

This month, we’re kicking off the New Year with some exciting new science programs. You’ll take a trip to space on NOVA, meet an elusive wolf pack in Canada on Nature, and unearth newly discovered mysteries in Egypt on Secrets of the Dead. Visit kvie.org/schedule to explore our full programming schedule.

NATURE | Wednesdays at 8PM

1/3, 8PM: Snow Monkeys – Explore the complex society of Japanese snow monkeys.

1/10, 8PM: Yosemite – Trek Yosemite National Park and discover how climate change is impacting its ecosystem.

1/17, 8PM: Arctic Wolf Pack – Follow white wolves on Canada’s Ellesmere Island as they face ice and snow to feed their cubs. – NEW

1/24, 8PM: Animal Misfits – Discover the surprising ways animals adapt to their environments.

1/31, 8PM: Animals with Cameras, Part I – Witness the secret life of animals from their perspective as they carry cameras into their realms on part one of the 3-part miniseries. – NEW

NOVA | Wednesdays at 9PM

1/3, 9PM: Invisible Universe Revealed – Discover how the Hubble Telescope revolutionized modern space exploration.

1/10, 9PM: Black Hole Apocalypse – Examine the universe’s most deadly mystery and find out what it means for life on Earth. – NEW

1/17, 9PM: Hagia Sophia – Istanbul’s Ancient Mystery – Examine a structure that has survived atop an active seismic fault.

1/24, 9PM: Petra – Lost City of Stone – Join with archaeologists and sculptors as they revive the ancient oasis.

1/31, 9PM: The Impossible Flight – Follow two intrepid pilots as they construct and fly the first solar-powered airplane around the world. – NEW

SECRETS OF THE DEAD | 1/2, 1/9 & 1/16 at 8PM, 1/24 at 10PM, 1/30 at 11PM

1/2, 8PM: After Stonehenge – Discover the western world’s ancient history through the remains of the 3,000-year-old landmark.

1/9, 8PM: The Alcatraz Escape – Find out how three inmates may have survived their infamous 1962 escape.

1/16, 8PM: The Mona Lisa Mystery – Unlock the secret of da Vinci’s masterpiece with a closer look at a newly discovered work.

1/24, 10PM: Scanning the Pyramids – Uncover 4,500-year-old mysteries concealed within the walls of the Great Pyramid in Giza. – NEW

1/30, 11PM: Carthage’s Lost Warriors – Investigate the aftermath of the North Africa Carthaginian Empire downfall and its implications thousands of miles away in South America.

ADDITIONAL SCIENCE PROGRAMMING

1/3, 10PM Comet Encounter – Follow the path of the sun-grazing comet ISON.

1/17, 10PM: Understanding the Opioid Epidemic – Trace the history of the nationwide epidemic and how it impacts individuals and communities. – NEW

