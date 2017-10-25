Halloween has arrived on KVIE! Join in on the celebration with seasonal PBS KIDS programming and fun holiday activities.

Check out these Halloween extended program highlights and tune in to KVIE all morning on October 31 for spooky themed episodes of your favorite KIDS shows.

Arthur & The Haunted Treehouse airs on 10/23 7AM, repeats 10/27, 10/30 & 10/31 7AM

This Halloween, Arthur is in for some spooky surprises when he and his friends meet an elderly woman with a mysterious past. Binky visits Mr. Ratburn’s amazing haunted house and the group’s treehouse sleepover becomes a haunted mystery.

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest airs on 10/23 8:30AM, repeats 10/25 & 10/27 at 8:30AM, 10/29 at 9AM, and 10/31 at 8AM

It’s George’s first Halloween in the country and Bill treats him and Allie to a tale about No Noggin, a hat-kicking scarecrow who haunts the countryside during Halloween. George and Allie are determined to find out if its real, but will the town Boo Festival get in the way?

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween airs 10/24 9AM, repeats 10/30 at 12:30PM and 10/31 at 9AM

The Cat in the Hat takes Nick and Sally on a fright-filled Halloween ride deep into the Ooky-ma-kooky Closet where they discover the best Halloween costumes ever, encountering howlers, shockers, and scary fandangles along the way.

Are you carving a pumpkin this year? Check out these easy-to-use stencils and pick your favorite PBS KIDS character!

Arthur

D.W.

Curious George

Cat in the Hat

Daniel Tiger

Ready Jet Go!

Nature Cat

Don’t forget a creepy treat to go with your Halloween tricks and try out these googly-eyed monster cupcakes. Find the family-friendly recipe below!

Ingredients

1 box white cake mix, batter prepared according to package instructions

black, green, and purple food coloring/gel

1 can vanilla frosting

mini marshmallows

black piping gel

Directions

Divide the cake batter equally into three bowls. Tint each bowl of batter with a different shade of food coloring until you achieve your desired colors. Preheat the oven according to cake mix instructions. Line muffin tins with cupcake liners. Spoon one tablespoon of black cake batter to form the first layer in each baking cup. Spoon a layer of green batter followed by the purple one. Resist the temptation to mix the colored batter. Continue to spoon batter into each tin until 2/3 full. Bake the cupcakes according to package baking times. When the cupcakes are ready, remove from the oven and allow to cool. Tint the vanilla frosting green with food coloring. Transfer the frosting from the can to inside a sealed zip top bag. Snip the corner ¼ inch from the tip with scissors. Once the cupcakes are cool to touch apply the frosting. To decorate each cupcake, apply enough pressure to the frosting bag and make pointed dots around the surface of the cupcake. Attach three mini marshmallows for eyes and dot each marshmallow with black piping gel for eye balls.

