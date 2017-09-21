Coming soon to KVIE – Fall programming

Fall has finally arrived and with it, new seasons of your favorite shows and outstanding new programs! Drama, science, documentaries, and more – there’s something for everyone. We’ve highlighted a few programs we think you’ll enjoy this season on KVIE.

American Masters

Edgar Allan Poe, best known for his poetry and short stories, riddled the literary world with dark Gothic tales that transcended the rules of horror fiction. Explore his life, career, and legacy on Edgar Allan Poe, starring Denis O’Hare as the notorious hair-raising author.

Edgar Allen Poe premieres October 30, 2017 at 10PM.

POV: Almost Sunrise

Haunted by the ghosts of combat, two veterans embark on a 2,700-mile trek across the country seeking closure from emotional and psychological wounds inflicted by war. Explore a story of hope, survival, and redemption on a new POV special, Almost Sunrise.

POV: Almost Sunrise premieres November 13, 2017 at 10PM.

Beyond a Year in Space

Last year, we chronicled astronaut Scott Kelly’s record-breaking year in space from launch to landing. Now, we’re picking back up where we left off, following Kelly from his epic homecoming to discover what changes he underwent in space through a twin study with fellow astronaut and brother Mark, who spent the year on Earth.

Beyond a Year in Space premieres November 15, 2017 at 9PM.

Anne of Green Gables – The Good Stars

Spunky, witty, and free-spirited – Anne of Green Gables returns with a sequel to last year’s colorful reimagining. Familiar faces Martin Sheen and Ella Ballentine return as Matthew Cuthbert and the title character, coming back for a heartwarming coming-of-age story for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Anne of Green Gables – The Good Stars premieres November 23, 2017 at 9PM.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

The midwives face the storm of the century on this year’s Call the Midwife Holiday Special. Struggling to provide the best care for their patients, they’re also confronting power issues and frozen pipes. Will they get everyone through the winter safely?

Call the Midwife Holiday Special premieres December 25, 2017.

Nature

Naledi, an orphaned baby elephant must learn how to survive on her own in the wild. Join on her quest as caretakers work to help her find her place in the herd. Naledi – One Little Elephant premieres October 4, 2017 at 8PM. Then, go on a journey of rediscovery with Helen Macdonald, author of H is for Hawk, as she trains a goshawk to fly. H is for Hawk: A New Chapter premieres November 1, 2017 at 8PM.

NOVA

Join master armorers as they re-engineer Greenwich armor, some of the best-ever created in history. Secrets of the Shining Knight premieres October 4, 2017 at 9PM. Plus, join archaeologists at Stonehenge to examine new discoveries about the 5,000-year-old landmark and the people who built it with Ghosts of Stonehenge, premiering October 11, 2017 at 9PM.

Later this year, explore how a changing climate threatens an increase of natural disasters across the globe. Join NOVA on an investigatory journey into the science of volcanoes, hurricanes, and floods and what it means for the modern world. Killer Volcanoes premieres October 25, 2017 at 9PM, Killer Hurricanes premieres November 1, 2017 at 9PM, and Killer Floods premieres November 8, 2017 at 9PM.

COMING SOON: Victoria on MASTERPIECE season two

Queen Victoria will make her royal return to KVIE in January 2018. Victoria and Albert have welcomed a member of the family and the queen makes a statement in her growing role. Don’t miss the season two premiere of ground-breaking MASTERPIECE drama after the new year.

Coming soon to KVIE – Fall programming