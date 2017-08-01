Announcing the Juror Award Winners for 36th Annual KVIE Art Auction

In two months, the 36th Annual KVIE Art Auction will showcase more than 260 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renown Northern California artists. It’s a celebration of local art and bringing art into the home, and today, KVIE’s art curator D Neath has announced this year’s winners of juror awards and curator awards.
The pieces are everything from mixed media to photography, from sculpture to paintings. The artists are from across our region, from Vacaville to Olivehurst and Fair Oaks to Lincoln.
- Keith Bachmann’s “Tower Bridge with Spirit of Sacramento II,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classic category
- Sean Bill’s “Fire in the Belly,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- MacAulay Brown’s “Untitled: After Flatlining,” Curator Award
- Frank Chavez’s “Grace Under Pressure,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Charlotte Cooper’s “Pier #2,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Polly Dahms’ “Untitled Flowers,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Robert Darrough’s “Volcano,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Vicki Foote’s “Kaleidoscopic,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Dwight Head’s “Still Life,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Todd Head’s “Light Rail,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Jim Hensley’s “Happy Birthday Chuck,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Karen Josephson’s “Intersections: Bicycle Shadow,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Lewis Kemper’s “Princess Warrior,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Dave Kent’s “Running Through the Woods,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- David Komar’s “Farm to Fork,” Curator Award
- Cory Kutsenkow’s “Paul Robeson – 1936 showboat,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Mya Louw’s “Chatting Trees,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Kami Maleky’s “Hunger,” Curator Award
- Jolene Matson’s “Blue Horse,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- George McKamy’s “Balance,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Michele McCormick’s “American River Parkway Sunrise,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Patris Miller’s “Evening Confluence,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Corey Okada’s “Untitled,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Traci Outzs’ “Untitled Table,” Curator Award
- Victoria Powell’s “Dash,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Norma Roos’ “Tutti-Frutti Number 1,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Sean Royal’s “Death Valley 4,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Caitlin Ryan’s “Untitled,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Louise Thompson Schiele’s “Up-Rooted,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Isabel Shaskan’s “The Blue Cat,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Susan J. Silvester’s “Green Damsels,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category
- Judy Sowa’s “Jewel from the Sea,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Joe Strickland’s “Aspens,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Patricia Tool McHugh’s “Summer Tomatoes,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Lucille van Ommering’s “After the Storm – Waimea Canyon,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Don Yost’s “Goin’ South,” Curator Award
Each artist’s work will be showcased in a live 3-day auction broadcast on KVIE that airs on Friday, October 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, from noon to 10 p.m.
“The KVIE Art Auction has grown significantly in the past three years, with increased visibility through social media, and the growth of our on-site KVIE Gallery,” Neath said. “Our commitment to celebrating local art has brought in more artists and allows us the choice of the best of the best. This year’s collection reflects the continued growth of this area’s talented art community.”
A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up-for-bid (including air dates and times) will launch on September 1. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be held during the Preview Gala on Monday, October 2, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. – look for tickets at kvie.org/artauction beginning September 1. Proceeds from the event and auction help support KVIE local productions and community outreach services.
Special thanks to this year’s auction is sponsored by The Niello Company, Krogh & Decker LLP, and Warren G. Bender Co.