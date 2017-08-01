In two months, the 36th Annual KVIE Art Auction will showcase more than 260 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renown Northern California artists. It’s a celebration of local art and bringing art into the home, and today, KVIE’s art curator D Neath has announced this year’s winners of juror awards and curator awards.

The pieces are everything from mixed media to photography, from sculpture to paintings. The artists are from across our region, from Vacaville to Olivehurst and Fair Oaks to Lincoln.

Each artist’s work will be showcased in a live 3-day auction broadcast on KVIE that airs on Friday, October 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, from noon to 10 p.m.

“The KVIE Art Auction has grown significantly in the past three years, with increased visibility through social media, and the growth of our on-site KVIE Gallery,” Neath said. “Our commitment to celebrating local art has brought in more artists and allows us the choice of the best of the best. This year’s collection reflects the continued growth of this area’s talented art community.”

A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up-for-bid (including air dates and times) will launch on September 1. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be held during the Preview Gala on Monday, October 2, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. – look for tickets at kvie.org/artauction beginning September 1. Proceeds from the event and auction help support KVIE local productions and community outreach services.

Special thanks to this year’s auction is sponsored by The Niello Company, Krogh & Decker LLP, and Warren G. Bender Co.

Announcing the Juror Award Winners for 36th Annual KVIE Art Auction